Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Persian Gulf countries meet in Tashkent

The second meeting of Foreign Ministers of the strategic dialogue «Cooperation Council of Central Asia and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf» was held in Tashkent. Asia Today reports.

According to the media outlet, the issues of cooperation development in various directions were considered. The participants discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the first summit held in July 2023 in Jeddah.

The meeting was attended by delegations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as from the Persian Gulf countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers discussed topical international and regional issues. In particular, they exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East, the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

A joint statement was adopted at the meeting. The agreements reached will become the basis for the preparation and organization of the second summit of strategic dialogue, which is planned to be held in Samarkand in 2025.

The next meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the Persian Gulf will be held in 2026 in Kuwait.