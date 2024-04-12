Russian Foreign Minister to hold talks with Central Asian colleagues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the Central Asian countries today in Minsk on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The press service of the Foreign Ministry of Russia reported.

«On the sidelines of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on April 12 in Minsk, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov will take part in the seventh meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of Russia and the Central Asian states — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan,» the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the meeting participants will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the first Russia — Central Asia summit on October 14, 2022 in Astana.

«Exchange of views on key international and regional issues is expected. Special attention will be paid to environmental issues and prospects for cooperation in this important area,» the ministry concluded.