15:05
USD 89.12
EUR 95.72
RUB 0.95
English

Russian Foreign Minister to hold talks with Central Asian colleagues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the Central Asian countries today in Minsk on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The press service of the Foreign Ministry of Russia reported.

«On the sidelines of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on April 12 in Minsk, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov will take part in the seventh meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of Russia and the Central Asian states — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan,» the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the meeting participants will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the first Russia — Central Asia summit on October 14, 2022 in Astana.

«Exchange of views on key international and regional issues is expected. Special attention will be paid to environmental issues and prospects for cooperation in this important area,» the ministry concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/291387/
views: 140
Print
Related
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discuss investment cooperation
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Water and green energy should unite Central Asia - Akylbek Japarov
Foreign Minister discusses international security with Diplomatic Academy
China and Central Asia have high potential for cooperation
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss interaction in associations
Sergei Lavrov meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell
Popular
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion
12 April, Friday
15:01
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban lead...
13:44
Russian Foreign Minister to hold talks with Central Asian colleagues
13:06
Reconstruction of Ala-Too square: Mini parks, pedestrian zones to be closed
12:06
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals
11:59
President Sadyr Japarov: We should never be against other languages