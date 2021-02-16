10:38
Illegal migrant from Kyrgyzstan stabs sister with knife in Yekaterinburg

An illegal migrant from Kyrgyzstan was detained in Yekaterinburg city (Russia) after stabbing his sister with a knife. Russian media report.

The incident took place some days ago in an apartment in the house on Lenin Avenue. Close relatives quarreled, and a conflict occurred. The woman was hospitalized, and her brother was detained, he confessed to what he had done.

It was found out that the victim and the attacker stayed on the territory of Russia illegally. Most likely, the woman will be deported in the near future, and her brother will face a prison sentence.
