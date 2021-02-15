Local elections to cost state budget of Kyrgyzstan 422,231,000 soms

Local elections will cost the state budget of Kyrgyzstan 422,231,000 soms. Members of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved the cost estimate at today’s meeting with a slight increase.

It is specified that the expenses for official travel will amount to 1,156,000 soms, other expenses — 247,422,000 soms. The largest part of the funds — 212 million soms — will be spent on salaries for members of election commissions.

At least 19 million soms are budgeted for personal protective equipment.

The CEC also reminded that the parties running for elections in cities and candidates for single-seat districts in rural councils will have to transfer the election deposit. Parties must contribute 50,000 soms each in Bishkek and Osh cities, in other cities — 20,000 soms. Candidates for single-seat districts will be limited to 1,000 soms.

At the same time, TECs must register parties by March 11, inclusively, and candidates for rural councils — no later than on March 22. The CEC reminded: if a candidate for a seat or a party refuses to participate after the ballots are produced, then the electoral deposit will not be returned to them.

Parties and candidates for single-seat districts have the right to apply for refusal to participate in the elections until midnight on April 7. The ballots must be produced by April 1 inclusive.

Local elections will take place on April 11 in 448 local councils.