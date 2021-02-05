20:56
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan

A short conversation of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov with the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin took place on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The parties briefly exchanged views on promising areas of bilateral cooperation. Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Ulukbek Maripov on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, Ulukbek Maripov met with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and Almaty Digital Forum.

They discussed the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest. The Heads of Government noted the need to build up Kyrgyz-Armenian economic ties and interaction within the framework of international organizations and integration associations.
