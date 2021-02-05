10:14
USD 84.80
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstani faces up to 2 years in prison in Russia for bribing customs officer

Driver from Kyrgyzstan tried to speed up customs check with the help of a bribe in Saratov Oblast of Russia. News.sarbc.ru reports.

In August 2020, Saratov customs officers stopped a Volvo truck with a semitrailer. The driver decided to speed up the procedure of inspection of the truck and check of documents for the cargo — fresh garlic. He attempted to give the customs inspector 15,000 rubles, putting them in a folder with documents.

The inspector refused to take the money. The criminal case on bribery has been sent to court.

The truck driver faces up to two years in prison with a fine from five to ten-fold amount of the bribe.
link: https://24.kg/english/182395/
views: 75
Print
Related
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan killed in traffic accident in Ryazan Oblast
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to two years for fatal traffic accident in Khabarovsk
Kyrgyzstani robs partner of almost 500,000 rubles in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg with fake driving license
Kyrgyzstani faces 15 years in prison for murder of pensioner in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani accuses guards of Kyrgyz embassy in Moscow of beating
Deputy offers Government to pay migrants’ tickets to Russia
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells how to leave for Russia to work
Head of Regional Department of Social Fund detained for bribery
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
5 February, Friday
10:09
Almaty hosts meeting of Prime Ministers of EAEU countries Almaty hosts meeting of Prime Ministers of EAEU countri...
09:56
Deputy Kubanychbek Zhumaliev placed in SCNS detention center
09:51
Kyrgyzstani faces up to 2 years in prison in Russia for bribing customs officer
4 February, Thursday
20:46
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
20:41
Head of liquidated Labor Ministry becomes Deputy Head of Health Ministry
20:27
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at SCNS
20:17
Batukaev’s case: Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody until April 7
20:09
Ex-head of Financial Police to be kept in SCNS detention center until April