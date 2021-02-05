Kyrgyzstani faces up to 2 years in prison in Russia for bribing customs officer

Driver from Kyrgyzstan tried to speed up customs check with the help of a bribe in Saratov Oblast of Russia. News.sarbc.ru reports.

In August 2020, Saratov customs officers stopped a Volvo truck with a semitrailer. The driver decided to speed up the procedure of inspection of the truck and check of documents for the cargo — fresh garlic. He attempted to give the customs inspector 15,000 rubles, putting them in a folder with documents.

The inspector refused to take the money. The criminal case on bribery has been sent to court.

The truck driver faces up to two years in prison with a fine from five to ten-fold amount of the bribe.