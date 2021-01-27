10:12
Emomali Rahmon announces victory over coronavirus in Tajikistan

Tajikistan has completely defeated COVID-19. The President of the republic Emomali Rahmon said in his annual message to Parliament. RIA Novosti reports.

«There is no coronavirus in Tajikistan now, we have completely defeated it. But do not relax and do not forget about the personal and public hygiene rules,» he said.

Emomali Rahmon added that additional 1.6 billion somoni (more than $ 145 million) have been additionally allocated in 2020 to support the national healthcare system; 30 new hospitals have been urgently commissioned in the country.

According to official data from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Tajikistan, no new coronavirus cases have been registered in Tajikistan for 15 days.
