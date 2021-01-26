11:11
CEC of Kyrgyzstan hopes to save money on holding local elections, referendum

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) told 24.kg news agency how much money can be saved by combining local elections and a referendum on adoption of new draft version of the Constitution.

According to the CEC member Kairat Osmonaliev, the savings will amount to about 200,000-250,000 soms. It is taking into account that the election campaign to local councils in all cities and rural areas will cost the state 100,000-150,000 soms, and the plebiscite — 500,000.

Another CEC member, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, noted that their simultaneous holding would help not only cut costs, but also ensure turnout. «It is likely that the president will schedule the local elections for May and they can be held together with parliamentary ones. The referendum will be held on the first Sunday of April or in the second decade of March. Deputies of the Parliament will set the date. For our part, we will prepare a memo with a recommendation to schedule a campaign to local councils for April 11,» he explained.

The CEC also does not exclude that the parliamentary race will be postponed until autumn.

Earlier, a group of deputies came up with an initiative to change the regulations. The authors of the draft bill, including the deputy Akylbek Japarov, believe that there is no need for public discussion of the new draft version of the Constitution.
