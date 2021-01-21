U.S. President Joe Biden removes visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan

President of the USA Joe Biden removed Presidential Proclamation 9983 visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

He signed an executive order to remove immigrant and diversity visa restrictions that had suspended the entry of Kyrgyz immigrants.

«We commend the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for the significant travel-related security improvements they have made over the past 12 months. Kyrgyz electronic passports containing biometric identification chips have been developed and are in the final stages of preparation. These passports will guarantee secure and convenient travel for Kyrgyz citizens. The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic has also improved cooperation with INTERPOL and increased its sharing of criminal and terrorist information,» the diplomatic mission says in the statement.

«New Kyrgyz electronic passports and closer law enforcement cooperation will make us all safer, both here in the Kyrgyz Republic and around the world,» the embassy noted.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, visa processing at United States embassies around the world is severely limited. The diplomatic mission asks to visit the website at kg.usembassy.gov for any updates to visa processing in light of the announcement.

The United States remains committed to strengthening bilateral relationship to enhance the security, sovereignty, and prosperity of the Kyrgyz people.