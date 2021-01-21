12:21
USD 84.80
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.16
English

U.S. President Joe Biden removes visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan

President of the USA Joe Biden removed Presidential Proclamation 9983 visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

He signed an executive order to remove immigrant and diversity visa restrictions that had suspended the entry of Kyrgyz immigrants.

Related news
USA plan to introduce travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
«We commend the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for the significant travel-related security improvements they have made over the past 12 months. Kyrgyz electronic passports containing biometric identification chips have been developed and are in the final stages of preparation. These passports will guarantee secure and convenient travel for Kyrgyz citizens. The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic has also improved cooperation with INTERPOL and increased its sharing of criminal and terrorist information,» the diplomatic mission says in the statement.

«New Kyrgyz electronic passports and closer law enforcement cooperation will make us all safer, both here in the Kyrgyz Republic and around the world,» the embassy noted.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, visa processing at United States embassies around the world is severely limited. The diplomatic mission asks to visit the website at kg.usembassy.gov for any updates to visa processing in light of the announcement.

The United States remains committed to strengthening bilateral relationship to enhance the security, sovereignty, and prosperity of the Kyrgyz people.
link: https://24.kg/english/180705/
views: 140
Print
Related
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region
USA recognizes Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get new equipment for COVID-19 testing
MFA: New government of Kyrgyzstan wages unprecedented fight against corruption
Sanctions against Matraimov: U.S. Secretary of State makes statement
Raiymbek Matraimov's wife also placed under Magnitsky sanctions
Ignoring of sanctions against Matraimov could affect US-Kyrgyz relations
USA imposes sanctions against former Kyrgyz customs official Raiymbek Matraimov
MFA of Kyrgyzstan responds to statement of U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu
Popular
Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
21 January, Thursday
12:11
Each Bishkek resident "smoked" 200 cigarettes in December due to smog Each Bishkek resident "smoked" 200 cigarettes in Decemb...
11:50
1,752 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 258 - in serious condition
11:45
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:39
155 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,585 in total
11:26
Kyrgyzstan spends over 538 million soms on referendum and elections