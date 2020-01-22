12:04
USA plan to introduce travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis

The U.S. administration considers adding seven more countries to its travel ban list, including Kyrgyzstan. The Wall Street Journal reports.

Until the end of January, U.S. authorities are considering introduction of restrictions on certain types of visas for citizens of Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

Trump’s original order, issued three years ago, targeted citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations, but it was later modified as it went through legal challenges.

The courts eventually allowed restrictions on the entry of some citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, along with Venezuela and North Korea.

As specified, conditions for a complete ban on visiting the United States by citizens of these states are not stipulated.
