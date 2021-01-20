Over 1,000 kg of chemicals for drug production confiscated in Osh city

Transportation of chemicals in an especially large volume for production of synthetic drugs has been suppressed in Osh city. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«At least 42 boxes, containing containers with a liquid substance of unknown origin, were found and seized from the cargo compartment of a vehicle. The total weight of the seized goods was more than 1,000 kg. According to the expert’s conclusion, the seized substance is ammonia water. It is used in the manufacture of amphetamine, amphetamine-type stimulants and other psychotropic substances and is included in a limited list of substances subject to special international and national control,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The owner of the cargo was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for Osh and the Osh region. An investigation is underway.