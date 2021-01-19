Election threshold of 7 percent to be preserved in local elections

Election threshold of 7 percent will be preserved in local elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) informed 24.kg news agency.

According to a member of the Central Election Commission, Kairat Osmonaliev, the deputies did not make amendments to the electoral legislation concerning adjustment of the threshold. «If we combine the referendum on adoption of the new draft Constitution and election of deputies of city and rural councils, the latter will be held according to the previously established rules and the current Constitution. That is, city representative bodies will be formed based on party lists, and self-nominated candidates will run for the rural ones,» Kairat Osmonaliev told.

Another member of the CEC, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, noted that if the referendum is scheduled for March, the rules for electing local government bodies may also change in accordance with the new Basic Law establishing a presidential form of government.

Elections to local councils are to be held on April 11 in the republic.