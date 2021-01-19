19:08
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

Election threshold of 7 percent to be preserved in local elections

Election threshold of 7 percent will be preserved in local elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) informed 24.kg news agency.

According to a member of the Central Election Commission, Kairat Osmonaliev, the deputies did not make amendments to the electoral legislation concerning adjustment of the threshold. «If we combine the referendum on adoption of the new draft Constitution and election of deputies of city and rural councils, the latter will be held according to the previously established rules and the current Constitution. That is, city representative bodies will be formed based on party lists, and self-nominated candidates will run for the rural ones,» Kairat Osmonaliev told.

Another member of the CEC, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, noted that if the referendum is scheduled for March, the rules for electing local government bodies may also change in accordance with the new Basic Law establishing a presidential form of government.

Elections to local councils are to be held on April 11 in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/180492/
views: 119
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan names candidates it could give election deposit back
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
Sadyr Japarov tells about reforms in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Eight criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court
Presidential and parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 853 mln soms
CEC schedules repeated elections of mayor of Jalal-Abad
Government promises to hold first fair elections in Kyrgyzstan’s history
Presidential elections: Candidates have to deposit 1 million soms
Sadyr Japarov intends to run for presidency
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan cancels voting in elections on Form #2
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
18:39
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspec...
18:32
Scientists: Road transport – main source of air pollution in Bishkek
18:20
Riots at Kara-Keche: Ten criminal cases sent to court
18:03
Minibuses fare could increase to 15 soms in Bishkek
17:52
Election threshold of 7 percent to be preserved in local elections