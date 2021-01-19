Pilot project on use of navigation seals at border with Kazakhstan extended

Pilot project for monitoring of goods and vehicles moving from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Russia and vice versa was extended. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The relevant decision was signed by the heads of the tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The pilot project, which was previously planned to be completed by December 10, 2020, will work until March 10, 2021.

During this time, when transporting goods from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Russia and in the opposite direction, a navigation seal will be set to the cargo compartment of road transport. The only exception is self-propelled goods.

«The sealing procedure, which will take not more than 7 minutes, will be carried out by an employee of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan. Participation of carriers in the pilot project is voluntary and gratuitous,» the STS stressed.

At the same time, trucks traveling with navigation seals within participation in the pilot project will not be additionally checked at checkpoints and in specially designated places, as well as along the route.