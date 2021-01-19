CEC of Kyrgyzstan names candidates it could give election deposit back

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will return the election deposit to presidential candidates who won one or more percent of the votes in early elections. The CEC informed 24.kg news agency. I

The candidates for the main state post in the country will receive their money after summing up the official results. The Central Election Commission will announce them by January 24. The money will be returned only after the candidates submit a report. It will be studied by the audit team first.

Sadyr Japarov (79.2 percent), Adakhan Madumarov (6.78 percent), Babyrzhan Tolbaev (2.36 percent), Arstanbek Myktybek (1.69 percent), Abdil Segizbaev (1.45 percent), Imamidin Tashov (1.18 percent) and Klara Sooronkulova (1 percent) can count on return of the deposit.

The amount of the pledge was 1 million soms.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.