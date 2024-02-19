17:24
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan conducted a competitive selection of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan to place temporarily available funds from the country’s budget system. The press service of the ministry reports.

It is noted that following the results of the competition, the entire stipulated amount was allocated. However, the Ministry of Finance did not specify the amount and in which bank or banks the money was deposited.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Finance was going to place 7 billion soms in deposits for a period of one year.
link: https://24.kg/english/287119/
views: 180
Print
Related
Mayor of Toktogul detained for raider seizure of deposit
Kumtor Company receives right to develop Togolok deposit
Zhany-Aryk and Achiktash fields transferred to Kyrgyzneftegaz
Deposit Protection Fund formed in amount of 4.9 billion soms
Authorities found money for development of Zhetim-Too — Daiyrbek Orunbekov
Violations revealed at Urmizan field, criminal case initiated
Officials comment on rally against development of Chyrpykty field
CEC of Kyrgyzstan names candidates it could give election deposit back
Reforma party to appeal to Parliament, Government to return election deposit
Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about plans for Zhetim-Too field
Popular
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized
19 February, Monday
17:12
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
16:39
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
16:29
Bicycle path of more than 14 kilometers to be built from Baytik village
15:54
Principle of selection of football players for national team to be changed
15:39
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about plans to develop Kyrgyz Football Union