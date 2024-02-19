Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan conducted a competitive selection of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan to place temporarily available funds from the country’s budget system. The press service of the ministry reports.

It is noted that following the results of the competition, the entire stipulated amount was allocated. However, the Ministry of Finance did not specify the amount and in which bank or banks the money was deposited.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Finance was going to place 7 billion soms in deposits for a period of one year.