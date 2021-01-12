President of Tajikistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election victory. The campaign headquarters of Sadyr Japarov reported.

«The results of expression of the will of people of Kyrgyzstan testify to the broad public support for the course you have chosen, aimed at strengthening stability and harmony in the country, and further sustainable development. I express my hope for joint efforts to bring the whole complex of Tajik-Kyrgyz multifaceted cooperation to a qualitatively new level,» the congratulatory message says.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.