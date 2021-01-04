18:06
Police rescue freezing drivers from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan

Police rescued freezing drivers from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan. Official page of the Police Department of Pavlodar Oblast on Instagram says.

Severe frosts and icy conditions were predicted for the holidays in Pavlodar Oblast of Kazakhstan. The air temperature reached −43 degrees in some areas. «Despite the warnings, some drivers of vehicles go on long journeys. As a result, vehicles, unable to withstand the low temperatures, stall out on the highways,» the Commander of the Patrol Police Troops of the Police Department Zhaksylyk Baiysbekov said.

Inspector of the Patrol Police Troops Ruslan Vereshchak told that while patrolling Pavlodar — Nur-Sultan highway they saw a truck near Shiderty village.

«The truck drivers, despite the warnings from Kazhydrometeorological Center, got under way. When we arrived, they no longer expected help, they were very cold and risked to get frostbitten. We asked the driver what happened. It turned out that they had left the Russian Federation for Kyrgyzstan. Due to weather conditions, diesel fuel froze in the vehicle. Thus, they stood overnight, froze. Having sent them to the nearest campsite, they themselves took up warming up the transport. After that the drivers continued their journey,» he said.

The driver Aktilek Arzybekov thanked the police for their assistance. The man gave the reason in defense — timely delivery of the cargo.
