22:14
USD 82.84
EUR 101.44
RUB 1.12
English

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov creates public foundation

Former President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov created a public foundation. Official Facebook page of the former head of state says.

The goal of the foundation is to assist in increasing the spiritual, cultural and scientific potential of society, as well as to support creative initiatives aimed at development of the country. The activities of the foundation will be focused on conducting social, cultural, charitable and other useful affairs for the country.

The ex-president’s public foundation was registered with the justice bodies of Kyrgyzstan in early December 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/178624/
views: 95
Print
Related
Acquittal of Sadyr Japarov: Candidates file complaint with Council of Judges
Sadyr Japarov about depriving Sooronbai Jeenbekov of status of ex-president
Sooronbai Jeenbekov hands out state awards to assistants before resignation
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stay in Kyrgyzstan and receive privileges of ex-president
Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek
Parliament thanks Sooronbai Jeenbekov for his work
Jeenbekov: History will assess my actions
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks the people for forgiveness
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: I did my best to return the country to legal framework
Popular
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
30 December, Wednesday
21:39
Baktiyar Aliev appointed new General Director of OTRK Baktiyar Aliev appointed new General Director of OTRK
21:22
Talant Mamytov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation between countries
21:14
Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov creates public foundation
20:45
Sergei Lavrov comments on upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
20:35
Kyrgyzstan plans to assemble military armored vehicles