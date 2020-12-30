Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov creates public foundation

Former President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov created a public foundation. Official Facebook page of the former head of state says.

The goal of the foundation is to assist in increasing the spiritual, cultural and scientific potential of society, as well as to support creative initiatives aimed at development of the country. The activities of the foundation will be focused on conducting social, cultural, charitable and other useful affairs for the country.

The ex-president’s public foundation was registered with the justice bodies of Kyrgyzstan in early December 2020.