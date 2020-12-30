10:01
USD 82.84
EUR 101.44
RUB 1.12
English

At least 4,188 people receive treatment after domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,024 victims of domestic violence sought primary health care for 11 months of 2020. Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a government meeting.

According to him, in January — November, 105 children who suffered from domestic violence were provided with primary medical care.

«At least 4,188 people, including 341 children, underwent hospital treatment after domestic violence for 11 months. About 3,824 forensic medical examinations were carried out. During this period, 325 children underwent an examination after sexual violence. Some 81 «severe violence syndrome» cases were registered, 9 cases of them — sexual violence. At least 35 children were hospitalized, 46 received outpatient treatment,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/178472/
views: 90
Print
Related
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 10 percent for a year in Kyrgyzstan
49 Kyrgyzstanis become victims of domestic violence in 2020
Over 8,000 facts of domestic violence registered for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan
Stepfather raped 15-year-old stepdaughter for two years in Tokmak city
Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity
Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member
Beating of six-year-old Ramazan: Mother abandons her child
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 60 percent during pandemic
Pre-trial proceedings begin on beating six-year-old child
Stepfather beats six-year-old stepson in Sokuluk district
Popular
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
30 December, Wednesday
09:43
Famous fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies in France Famous fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies in France
09:36
Brother of deputy Sagyndyk Keldibaev detained for bribe extortion
09:18
At least 4,188 people receive treatment after domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan
09:04
New modular hospitals opened in Bishkek and Chui region
29 December, Tuesday
18:35
Largest boulevard to be built in Bishkek
18:32
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: 50 media outlets accredited for campaigning
18:25
Elvira Surabaldieva: Number of illegal abortions among schoolgirls is growing
18:19
Deputy Prime Minister instructs to check troubled families during winter break
18:12
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 10 percent for a year in Kyrgyzstan