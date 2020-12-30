At least 4,188 people receive treatment after domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,024 victims of domestic violence sought primary health care for 11 months of 2020. Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a government meeting.

According to him, in January — November, 105 children who suffered from domestic violence were provided with primary medical care.

«At least 4,188 people, including 341 children, underwent hospital treatment after domestic violence for 11 months. About 3,824 forensic medical examinations were carried out. During this period, 325 children underwent an examination after sexual violence. Some 81 «severe violence syndrome» cases were registered, 9 cases of them — sexual violence. At least 35 children were hospitalized, 46 received outpatient treatment,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.