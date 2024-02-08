11:18
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

Suspect in domestic violence and torture of woman arrested in Karakol

A man was arrested in Karakol, Issyk-Kul region, for violence against his common-law wife. The Department of Internal Affairs of the regional center reported.

A resident of Ken-Suu village contacted the police of Tyup district. In the statement, the woman indicated that her common-law husband had inflicted bodily injuries on her.

«A criminal case was opened under the article «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

According to the woman, during her life together with her common-law husband, she was subjected to domestic violence six times.

«She currently lives with her relatives and is afraid of her common-law husband. The suspect fully admitted his guilt. By the decision of the city court, a preventive measure was chosen against him in the form of arrest for the period of investigation into the initiated criminal case,» the police added.
link: https://24.kg/english/286219/
views: 117
Print
Related
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison
Kamchybek Tashiev urges to apply to SCNS in case of family violence
Husband strangles his wife during quarrel in Batken region
Low standard of living contributes to domestic violence growth - Dinara Ashimova
16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS Chairman instructs to step up work on prevention of domestic violence
More than 8,000 facts of family violence registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Charged with torture director of American School released
Aigul Japarova visits mutilated by ex-husband Asel Nogoibaeva
Charity event in support of Asel Nogoibaeva to be held in Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
11:04
OSCE: Kyrgyzstan’s bill on “foreign representatives” should be reviewed OSCE: Kyrgyzstan’s bill on “foreign representatives” s...
10:52
One more Emergency Hospital to be opened in Bishkek
10:40
CAFA Tournament: Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran
10:31
Checkpoints on border with China to be closed for three days
10:28
Suspect in domestic violence and torture of woman arrested in Karakol
7 February, Wednesday
18:08
Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for Bektur Asanov changed