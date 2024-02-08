Suspect in domestic violence and torture of woman arrested in Karakol

A man was arrested in Karakol, Issyk-Kul region, for violence against his common-law wife. The Department of Internal Affairs of the regional center reported.

A resident of Ken-Suu village contacted the police of Tyup district. In the statement, the woman indicated that her common-law husband had inflicted bodily injuries on her.

«A criminal case was opened under the article «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

According to the woman, during her life together with her common-law husband, she was subjected to domestic violence six times.

«She currently lives with her relatives and is afraid of her common-law husband. The suspect fully admitted his guilt. By the decision of the city court, a preventive measure was chosen against him in the form of arrest for the period of investigation into the initiated criminal case,» the police added.