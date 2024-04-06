19:23
USD 89.34
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

More than 2,500 domestic violence cases registered for two months

At least 2,523 cases of domestic violence were registered for two months of 2024. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Internal affairs bodies issued 2,247 temporary protection orders against persons who committed domestic violence, including 2,086 women, 112 men and 49 minors.

At least 764 protocols were drawn up in the unified register of offenses under Article 70 (family violence) of the Code of Offenses. Of these, 727 were sent to court, which sentenced 204 people to community service and arrested 396.
link: https://24.kg/english/290979/
views: 136
Print
Related
Man detained in Bishkek for systematic beating of his wife
Over 13,000 people suffered from domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Support for crisis centers increased by 12 million soms
State center to support women victims of violence to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Suspect in domestic violence and torture of woman arrested in Karakol
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison
Kamchybek Tashiev urges to apply to SCNS in case of family violence
Husband strangles his wife during quarrel in Batken region
Low standard of living contributes to domestic violence growth - Dinara Ashimova
16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos
Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution
Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26 Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26
6 April, Saturday
17:52
More than 2,500 domestic violence cases registered for two months More than 2,500 domestic violence cases registered for...
17:40
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
16:02
Kyrgyzstan sends 300 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Kazakhstan
15:37
Indian doctors perform challenging auto liver transplant on Kyrgyz woman
15:06
Akylbek Japarov calls on development funds to actively support projects