More than 2,500 domestic violence cases registered for two months

At least 2,523 cases of domestic violence were registered for two months of 2024. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Internal affairs bodies issued 2,247 temporary protection orders against persons who committed domestic violence, including 2,086 women, 112 men and 49 minors.

At least 764 protocols were drawn up in the unified register of offenses under Article 70 (family violence) of the Code of Offenses. Of these, 727 were sent to court, which sentenced 204 people to community service and arrested 396.