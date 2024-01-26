18:03
USD 89.32
EUR 97.35
RUB 1.01
English

Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison

Sokuluk District Court sentenced Azamat Estebesov, who is accused of torturing his ex-wife Asel Nogoibaeva, to 20 years in prison.

«It was decided to imprison the accused for 20 years by partial or full addition of punishment for 10 counts and plus one rape — 8 years,» the victim’s lawyer Indira Sautova told 24.kg news agency.

According to the court decision, Azamat Estebesov must pay 2 million soms to his ex-wife and 80,000 soms to the state as a fine.

According to the lawyer, the accused asked the court to show leniency and said that he would change in five years.

The trial on the case of Asel Nogoibaeva, whose ex-husband cut off her ears and nose, was closed. Prior to that, the suspect Azamat Estebesov did not admit his guilt, said that he was possessed by demons and asked to take him to the hospital.

According to the conclusion of forensic and psychiatric examination, the accused was recognized sane.

Recall, 36-year-old Asel Nogoibaeva was admitted to the hospital with wounds on September 20. Her ex-husband Azamat Estebesov cut off her ears and nose and cut her body with a knife. The fact was registered under Article 130 «Causing grave harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A criminal case has been initiated.

Asel Nogoibaeva’s family and activists asked to sentence her ex-husband to life in prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/285180/
views: 133
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev urges to apply to SCNS in case of family violence
Husband strangles his wife during quarrel in Batken region
Low standard of living contributes to domestic violence growth - Dinara Ashimova
16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS Chairman instructs to step up work on prevention of domestic violence
More than 8,000 facts of family violence registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Charged with torture director of American School released
Aigul Japarova visits mutilated by ex-husband Asel Nogoibaeva
Charity event in support of Asel Nogoibaeva to be held in Bishkek
MFA comments on beating of Kyrgyzstani by her ex-husband in Turkey
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Friday
17:50
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained...
17:43
Illegal cigarette production workshop discovered in Kara-Suu district
16:49
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison
16:38
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
15:29
New Perinatal Center opened in Bishkek with participation of President