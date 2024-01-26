Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison

Sokuluk District Court sentenced Azamat Estebesov, who is accused of torturing his ex-wife Asel Nogoibaeva, to 20 years in prison.

«It was decided to imprison the accused for 20 years by partial or full addition of punishment for 10 counts and plus one rape — 8 years,» the victim’s lawyer Indira Sautova told 24.kg news agency.

According to the court decision, Azamat Estebesov must pay 2 million soms to his ex-wife and 80,000 soms to the state as a fine.

According to the lawyer, the accused asked the court to show leniency and said that he would change in five years.

The trial on the case of Asel Nogoibaeva, whose ex-husband cut off her ears and nose, was closed. Prior to that, the suspect Azamat Estebesov did not admit his guilt, said that he was possessed by demons and asked to take him to the hospital.

According to the conclusion of forensic and psychiatric examination, the accused was recognized sane.

Recall, 36-year-old Asel Nogoibaeva was admitted to the hospital with wounds on September 20. Her ex-husband Azamat Estebesov cut off her ears and nose and cut her body with a knife. The fact was registered under Article 130 «Causing grave harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A criminal case has been initiated.

Asel Nogoibaeva’s family and activists asked to sentence her ex-husband to life in prison.