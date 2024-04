A man was detained in Kara-Suu district of Osh region on suspicion of raping a five-year-old girl. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to local residents, he took the child from home in the morning and raped her on the outskirts of the village.

«The fact was registered in Kara-Suu District Department of Internal Affairs, a pre-investigation check has been started,» the statement says.