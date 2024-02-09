15:54
Support for crisis centers increased by 12 million soms

The volume of funding for crisis centers was increased by 12 million soms. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Zhanyl Alybaeva announced at the National Forum on Gender-Based Violence.

According to her, a state program to support women’s leadership until 2030 is being developed now.

«I think this program will be adopted in the near future, which provides for a special reserve for women leaders. Social guarantees, advanced training, and internships are also provided for them,» Zhanyl Alybaeva noted.

She recalled that Kyrgyzstan has ratified the International Labor Organization Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. The procedure of signing the law by the president is currently underway.

Bishkek is hosting Mobilizing Resources for Effective Assistance to Survivors of Gender-Based Violence National Forum. It will become a dialogue platform to discuss joint practices and efforts to mobilize resources for the safety and assistance to survivors of gender-based violence, as well as for organizations providing services to survivors. The forum will be followed by a general discussion on the development of resource mobilization with a focus on promising strategies and new opportunities to gather and share knowledge, experiences and ideas for improvement of the situation to ensure effective assistance to victims.
