Man suspected of lewd acts with child in Kara-Kul

A 62-year-old man is suspected of lewd acts with a child in Kara-Kul. The Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region confirmed the information.

A woman turned to law enforcement agencies, who reported that the man committed lewd acts with her 6-year-old daughter.

The police received the report of child abuse on April 11. It was registered under Article 158 «Lewd Acts» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The man was taken to the police department for investigative measures, appropriate expertise was ordered.
link: https://24.kg/english/292033/
