State center to support women victims of violence to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan will open the first state center in Central Asia to support women and girls affected by violence based on «single window» principle. Deputy head of the ministry, Zhanyl Alybaeva, said this at a meeting with the Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Jamille Bigio.

«The Parliament has ratified ILO Convention No. 190 on the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work. The President is currently in the process of signing the law. Also, with technical support from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the ministry is working to open a state center to support women and girls who have suffered from sexual and domestic violence, based on «single window» principle,» she said.

According to Zhanyl Alybaeva, after opening of the «single window», women and girls will receive all the necessary services in one place, namely investigative measures and forensic medical examination services, as well as legal and psychological assistance.

At the meeting they also discussed the possibilities of interaction within the framework of the implementation of the project of the State Program to Support Women’s Leadership until 2030.
