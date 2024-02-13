16:03
Man detained in Bishkek for systematic beating of his wife

A suspect in committing domestic violence was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek reported.

Citizen filed a complaint with the police on February 9 with a request to take action against her husband, who systematically beat her and caused bodily harm.

District police officers repeatedly warned the man, a protection order was issued to the woman, but despite these demands, he continued domestic violence.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 138 (torture) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect, 39, was detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The investigation is ongoing.
