Over 13,000 people suffered from domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan in 2023

The number of registered victims of domestic violence in 2023 exceeded 13,000 people in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Zhanyl Alybaeva said at Mobilizing Resources for Effective Assistance to Survivors of Gender-Based Violence National Forum.

«According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, at year-end 2023, the number of registered victims of domestic violence amounted to 13,104 people. At least 95 percent of them are women,» Zhanyl Alybaeva noted.

She emphasized that the increase in the number of victims is alarming, but also gives hope that more and more cases of domestic violence are made public, registered and investigated.

There are 18 crisis centers in the republic to provide assistance to women and girls affected by domestic violence. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration annually provides them with support within the framework of the state social order.

In 2024, the amount of funding for the centers was increased from 7 to 12 million soms.