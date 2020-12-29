15:41
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to switch to provision of services online

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan plans to provide services online. Head of the ministry Tilek Toktogaziev announced at the final press conference today.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture told about three main directions in which the ministry works. The first is the consolidation of farmers, which is aimed at solving the problems of small-scale commodities, development of cooperatives and associations.

As the minister noted, work is underway to digitize all processes at the ministry. «Data should be managed, used and analyzed,» Tilek Toktogaziev stressed.

The third direction is the development of the processing industry.

«We are at the finish regarding electronic document management at the ministry to avoid unnecessary waste of paper. We provide many services, and we are working to make these services available online,» he said.
