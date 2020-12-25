18:31
USD 83.64
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
English

Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan developed a plan for resumption of educational process at higher education institutions of the republic in combined mode. The Deputy Minister of Education Nurlan Omurov told.

According to him, within the framework of the hybrid education algorithm, which was developed by the ministry, traditional education from the second semester will begin for:

  • Graduate students of all areas and specialties of higher professional education;
  • Graduates of the master’s degree program in all areas;
  • Medical students.

«In turn, the undergraduates, except for medical students, will continue their studies in combined mode,» he said.

Lectures for all students will continue online, while practical sessions will be conducted as follows:

  • For students of humanitarian, social and economic specialties (bachelor’s and master’s degrees) — remotely;
  • For students of mathematics and natural sciences, where the presence of a student is required — traditionally, in other cases — remotely.

«I would like to note that management of educational institutions should draw up a flexible schedule that provides for a minimum number of students at the university. It is also possible to consider the option of study in two or three shifts with certain days of attendance at the discretion of higher education institutions,» the deputy minister added.

The Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Health, also developed a specific algorithm of sanitary and epidemiological requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/178065/
views: 162
Print
Related
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Constitutional convention proposes to make pre-school education free
Almost a third of school students in Bishkek not covered by distance education
Prosecutor General's Office gets equipment for distance learning of employees
Universities of Kyrgyzstan to teach some subjects offline
Turkish Foundation to build educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
25 December, Friday
18:06
Aisuluu Tynybekova named best athlete of World Cup Aisuluu Tynybekova named best athlete of World Cup
17:40
State bodies take measures to prevent import of new COVID-19 strain
17:04
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
16:44
Sagynbek Bozgumbaev becomes Chairman of Federation of Trade Unions
16:25
Bermet Tursalieva appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan