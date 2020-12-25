Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan developed a plan for resumption of educational process at higher education institutions of the republic in combined mode. The Deputy Minister of Education Nurlan Omurov told.

According to him, within the framework of the hybrid education algorithm, which was developed by the ministry, traditional education from the second semester will begin for:

Graduate students of all areas and specialties of higher professional education;

Graduates of the master’s degree program in all areas;

Medical students.

«In turn, the undergraduates, except for medical students, will continue their studies in combined mode,» he said.

Lectures for all students will continue online, while practical sessions will be conducted as follows:

For students of humanitarian, social and economic specialties (bachelor’s and master’s degrees) — remotely;

For students of mathematics and natural sciences, where the presence of a student is required — traditionally, in other cases — remotely.

«I would like to note that management of educational institutions should draw up a flexible schedule that provides for a minimum number of students at the university. It is also possible to consider the option of study in two or three shifts with certain days of attendance at the discretion of higher education institutions,» the deputy minister added.

The Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Health, also developed a specific algorithm of sanitary and epidemiological requirements.