Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan gets 20,000 PCR tests from South Korea

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan received 20,000 PCR tests from South Korea. Good Neighbors International organization informed 24.kg news agency.

The cost of the humanitarian aid is almost $ 20,000.

«The cargo was handed over by BioSewoom — medical devices development company. The tests will be delivered to all regions of Kyrgyzstan for the timely diagnosis of COVID-19. The humanitarian cargo from South Korea is a gesture of goodwill and friendship with the people of Kyrgyzstan, we are all equally countering the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have already helped the country providing with PPE, oxygen concentrators and medical masks,» the organization reported.
