Minsk to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government

Belarus will chair the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2021. The corresponding decision was made today at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

The co-chairs in the Commonwealth next year will be Uzbekistan, which chaired this year, and Kazakhstan, which should take over the chairmanship in 2022 after Belarus.

The Belarusian side proposed to hold the next meeting of the Council on October 15, 2021 in Minsk.

«We very much hope that our next meeting will be held in in-person format in the wonderful Minsk city,» the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed.
