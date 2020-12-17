10:22
Repair of Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital completed in Osh

Renovation of the Children’s Infectious Diseases Hospital has been completed in Osh city. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The hospital was built in 1957. At least 25 million soms have been spent on major repairs.

The hospital consists of two units; the total number of beds is 180. According to the Healthcare Coordinator for Osh city, Kiyalbek Tashpolotov, it is planned that one of the units will treat patients with coronavirus infection, and a hospital for admitting children will be opened in the second unit.
