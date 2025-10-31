New hospital built in Naryn region for 65 million soms

A new hospital has been built in the village of Kosh-Dobo in Ak-Tala district of Naryn region. The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the construction was financed from the republican budget, with 65 million soms allocated for the project.

«A modern, two-story building has been erected, designed for 20 beds and fully equipped with the necessary medical equipment. The total area of ​​the facility is 721 square meters. Construction and installation work began in 2024 and was supervised by the Department of Housing and Civil Construction,» the statement reads.