New hospital to be built in Tokmok on site of 86-year-old facility

As part of a working visit to Chui region, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev, together with Tokmok Mayor Altynbek Ergeshov, inspected the progress of several construction projects in the city.

During the visit, the minister examined the old hospital building located at 27, Dunlarov Street. A new, modern facility will be built on the site of the outdated structure. The project has been prepared, and work to demolish the hospital originally constructed in 1939 has begun.

The planned area of the infectious diseases department will be 892.4 square meters, while the reception ward will cover 160 square meters.

The work is being carried out by Kyrgyzkurulush state enterprise, which operates under the ministry. According to the project, the new hospital will consist of two blocks, providing all modern amenities for doctors and patients.

The current hospital building was constructed 86 years ago, while the infectious diseases unit and the tuberculosis dispensary were built in 1965.