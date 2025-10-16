13:10
Ilshat Foundation builds children's infectious disease ward at Bishkek hospital

Grand opening of new children’s department of Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital took place in Bishkek city. This significant event was the result of a large-scale charity project, implemented by Ilshat Public Foundation with the support of Aichurek Central Department Store.

Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Erkin Checheybaev, Minister of Health, as well as Gulzhigit Aaliev, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, had attended the opening ceremony of new children’s disease ward.

Ilshat Foundation had provided full funding for all stages of the project, starting from design and construction to equipping the building with modern medical equipment, furniture, and necessary infrastructure.

New block has a total floor area sized ​​3,647 square meters and is designed to accommodate 100 beds. As part of the opening, this hospital has also received two new ambulance vehicles, which will improve promptness of medical care.

All facilities are designed in accordance with current sanitary and epidemiological regulations, modern requirements to infections control, and standards for medical care for children. New building provides comfortable conditions for the treatment, rehabilitation, and stay of young patients and their parents, including private rooms, medical treatment rooms, diagnostic areas, and other spaces.

In gratitude for selfless work of medical workers, Anvar Mametov, founder, philanthropist has presented three new cars to the hospital’s senior personnel. With the support of Aichurek Central Department Store, cash certificates, totaling 6 million soms, were also awarded to the remaining hospital personnel.

Thanks to the initiative of Ilshat Public Foundation, the modern children’s ward has been built, which will work for the benefit of children’s health in Kyrgyzstan.

Ilshat Public Foundation was established in 2011 by Anvar Mametov, businessman and philanthropist. Since its establishment, this foundation has actively implemented social and philanthropic efforts, aimed at supporting children, social institutions, and developing humanitarian projects throughout the country.
