 Sadyr Japarov shows Tron founder Kyrgyz nomadic traditions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform, visited Ala-Archa State Nature Park, where a large-scale ethnocultural program was organized for them. The presidential press service reported.

During the visit, the guests were shown the centuries-old traditions, everyday life, and unique heritage of the Kyrgyz people. The meeting began with a performance by improvising akyns (folk singers), who showcased the richness of national musical and poetic art.

Particular attention was given to immersing the visitors in nomadic life. Sadyr Japarov and Justin Sun viewed installations recreating the daily life of their ancestors and also visited craft workshops. There, artisans demonstrated techniques for creating unique handcrafted items from leather and metal.

The program concluded with a demonstration of national sports and hunting traditions. Guests were shown archery skills, hunting with birds of prey, and competitions of Kyrgyz sighthounds known as taigans.