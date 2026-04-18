22:36
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

 Sadyr Japarov shows Tron founder Kyrgyz nomadic traditions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform, visited Ala-Archa State Nature Park, where a large-scale ethnocultural program was organized for them. The presidential press service reported.

During the visit, the guests were shown the centuries-old traditions, everyday life, and unique heritage of the Kyrgyz people. The meeting began with a performance by improvising akyns (folk singers), who showcased the richness of national musical and poetic art.

Particular attention was given to immersing the visitors in nomadic life. Sadyr Japarov and Justin Sun viewed installations recreating the daily life of their ancestors and also visited craft workshops. There, artisans demonstrated techniques for creating unique handcrafted items from leather and metal.

The program concluded with a demonstration of national sports and hunting traditions. Guests were shown archery skills, hunting with birds of prey, and competitions of Kyrgyz sighthounds known as taigans.
link: https://24.kg/english/370981/
views: 147
Print
Related
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao
Nineteen blockchain-related crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council for Development of Blockchain Technologies
Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development established by President
Bishkek hosts first forum on blockchain technology Digital Literacy 3.0
IPChain to introduce blockchain infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Blockchain can lead international investors into the country
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports
Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington
New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister
18 April, Saturday
21:40
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzst...
21:33
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
21:26
 Sadyr Japarov shows Tron founder Kyrgyz nomadic traditions
21:16
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
21:08
Syria to support Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for UN Security Council