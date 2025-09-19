State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services

State hospitals in Kyrgyzstan will be able to earn additional revenue by offering hair transplant services. Elaman Chargynbaev, head of the Planning and Finance Department at the Ministry of Health, announced at a briefing today.

The Ministry of Health is developing a mechanism to introduce paid services beyond the State Guarantees Program.

«We plan to give healthcare organizations an opportunity to generate income, which can be used to improve medical equipping and raise staff salaries. One option under consideration is hair transplantation. Other potential paid services are still under development,» Elaman Chargynbaev said.

Earlier, Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev noted that state hospitals already provide paid services according to price lists approved by the Antimonopoly Service.

«Revenues are used for equipment, reagents, and consumables. By the end of 2024, at least 1,106 billion soms have been collected. This money isn’t enough for anything. These prices haven’t been increased in ten years. The Antimonopoly Service doesn’t monitor private clinics, but it does monitor state-owned ones. They say prices can only be set based on expenses. Now some tests cost 100-150 soms. What will that cover?» he stated.