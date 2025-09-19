13:04
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services

State hospitals in Kyrgyzstan will be able to earn additional revenue by offering hair transplant services. Elaman Chargynbaev, head of the Planning and Finance Department at the Ministry of Health, announced at a briefing today.

The Ministry of Health is developing a mechanism to introduce paid services beyond the State Guarantees Program.

«We plan to give healthcare organizations an opportunity to generate income, which can be used to improve medical equipping and raise staff salaries. One option under consideration is hair transplantation. Other potential paid services are still under development,» Elaman Chargynbaev said.

Earlier, Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev noted that state hospitals already provide paid services according to price lists approved by the Antimonopoly Service.

«Revenues are used for equipment, reagents, and consumables. By the end of 2024, at least 1,106 billion soms have been collected. This money isn’t enough for anything. These prices haven’t been increased in ten years. The Antimonopoly Service doesn’t monitor private clinics, but it does monitor state-owned ones. They say prices can only be set based on expenses. Now some tests cost 100-150 soms. What will that cover?» he stated.
link: https://24.kg/english/344155/
views: 46
Print
Related
No private practice without state hospital experience, Health Ministry proposes
Cholera outbreak simulated in exercise at Dostuk checkpoint
Perinatal center in Osh: Health Ministry signs contract with Chinese company
Rehabilitation equipment donated to National Center in Bishkek
Nuclear Medicine Center to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Ten healthcare organizations receive medical equipment with Japan’s support
Lung disease mortality rates declining in Kyrgyzstan
First simulation center to be opened at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces state monopoly on training of medical specialists
Equipment for regional cardiology centers purchased in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
19 September, Friday
12:54
State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transp...
12:39
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
12:30
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
12:24
30-million-soms corruption scheme uncovered in Sports Department of Kyrgyzstan
12:13
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank