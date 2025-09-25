16:26
Qatar to allocate over $9M for construction of emergency hospital building

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratified an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Qatar on the construction of an additional building for the Bishkek Clinical Emergency Hospital.

According to Bishkek Deputy Mayor Mirlan Baigonchokov, the total amount of the agreement is $9.24 million, which will be used for the construction of the building and the purchase of equipment. Of this amount, 3 percent ($277,200) will be allocated to cover the Qatari side’s administrative fees for project management, and 7 percent ($646,800) will cover consulting costs.

The Bishkek City Hall developed the design and estimate documentation for the project using funds from the local budget. To select a contractor, the Qatar Fund for Development will hold a tender for both the Kyrgyz and Qatari markets.

Deputies approved the draft agreement in three readings without debate.
link: https://24.kg/english/344909/
views: 205
