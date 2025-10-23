17:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.43
RUB 1.07
English

Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have their own home

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, launched construction of a new maternity hospital in Naryn.

The building will be constructed on the grounds of the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital. The project envisions a four-story building with 100 beds, a basement, and modern medical equipment.

During a meeting with doctors, Tashiev stated that the government is taking steps to raise salaries and provide medical workers with housing.

«Every medical worker should have their own home. Mortgage apartments will be built for this purpose,» he emphasized.

Kamchybek Tashiev thanked the doctors for their hard work and noted that the government intends to improve their working conditions and social security.
link: https://24.kg/english/348267/
views: 138
Print
Related
Construction of hospital with 380 beds for 1.35 billion begins in Uzgen
Ilshat Foundation builds children's infectious disease ward at Bishkek hospital
Qatar to allocate over $9M for construction of emergency hospital building
State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services
No private practice without state hospital experience, Health Ministry proposes
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves criminal liability for attacks on doctors
Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek
Polyclinic and maternity ward to be built in Naryn region
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Doctor shortage in Talas region nearly twice as severe as in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
23 October, Thursday
15:56
Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have their own home Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have the...
15:51
Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year
15:44
Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction
15:40
PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion soms
15:29
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn