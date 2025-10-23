Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have their own home

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, launched construction of a new maternity hospital in Naryn.

The building will be constructed on the grounds of the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital. The project envisions a four-story building with 100 beds, a basement, and modern medical equipment.

During a meeting with doctors, Tashiev stated that the government is taking steps to raise salaries and provide medical workers with housing.

«Every medical worker should have their own home. Mortgage apartments will be built for this purpose,» he emphasized.

Kamchybek Tashiev thanked the doctors for their hard work and noted that the government intends to improve their working conditions and social security.