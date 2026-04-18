22:35
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

Syria to support Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for UN Security Council

Azamat Kadyraliev, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Ahmed Hussein Al-Sharaa , President of Syria, met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to the Presidential Administration, Kadyraliev represented the country’s interests as the Special Representative for Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council.

The central topic of the talks was the Kyrgyz side’s request for support in the upcoming UN Security Council elections, scheduled for early June of this year. Azamat Kadyraliev emphasized that solidarity among fraternal Arab states is critical to the successful advancement of the republic’s initiatives on the global stage.

In response, Ahmed Hussein Al-Sharaa, President of Syria, expressed his readiness to support the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic. He confirmed that the corresponding official decision will be sent through diplomatic channels in the near future. In addition to electoral issues, the parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and current challenges to international security. Particular attention was paid to humanitarian cooperation and the coordination of efforts to provide assistance to populations affected by conflict zones.

Concluding the meeting, Azamat Kadyraliev noted that developing close ties with the Arab world remains a priority for Kyrgyzstan in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The parties reaffirmed their intention to continue dialogue on all key issues on the regional agenda.
link: https://24.kg/english/370979/
views: 157
Print
Related
Head of Border Service included in Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Japarov convenes Security Council to discuss risks amid Middle East situation
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Adilet Orozbekov appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Turkey backs Kyrgyzstan’s bid for UN Security Council seat
Kyrgyzstan promoted for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2027–2028
Kyrgyzstan delivers 150 tons of humanitarian aid to people of Syria
President meets with SС Secretaries of Central Asian states, Advisor of India
Sadyr Japarov meets with Security Council Secretaries of OTS members
U23 football tournament: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Syria
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports
Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington
New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister
18 April, Saturday
21:40
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzst...
21:33
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
21:26
 Sadyr Japarov shows Tron founder Kyrgyz nomadic traditions
21:16
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
21:08
Syria to support Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for UN Security Council