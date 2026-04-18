Syria to support Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for UN Security Council

Azamat Kadyraliev, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Ahmed Hussein Al-Sharaa , President of Syria, met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to the Presidential Administration, Kadyraliev represented the country’s interests as the Special Representative for Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council.

The central topic of the talks was the Kyrgyz side’s request for support in the upcoming UN Security Council elections, scheduled for early June of this year. Azamat Kadyraliev emphasized that solidarity among fraternal Arab states is critical to the successful advancement of the republic’s initiatives on the global stage.

In response, Ahmed Hussein Al-Sharaa, President of Syria, expressed his readiness to support the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic. He confirmed that the corresponding official decision will be sent through diplomatic channels in the near future. In addition to electoral issues, the parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and current challenges to international security. Particular attention was paid to humanitarian cooperation and the coordination of efforts to provide assistance to populations affected by conflict zones.

Concluding the meeting, Azamat Kadyraliev noted that developing close ties with the Arab world remains a priority for Kyrgyzstan in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The parties reaffirmed their intention to continue dialogue on all key issues on the regional agenda.