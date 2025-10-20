15:50
Construction of hospital with 380 beds for 1.35 billion begins in Uzgen

Construction of a modern 380-bed hospital has begun in Uzgen. The total project cost is 1.35 billion soms. The press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region reported.

Earlier, during a working visit to Uzgen district, Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, met with local residents and inspected the district’s General Medical Practice Center. Following the inspection, a decision was made to build a new medical facility to replace the existing center.

According to authorities, Uzgen’s growing population has increased the demand for medical services, and the existing infrastructure can no longer cope. To address this issue, the Ministry of Health has developed a project to build a new hospital at a cost of 1.35 billion soms.

According to presidential decree No. 291 of September 3, 2025, funding for the project has been allocated from the Stabilization Fund.

The construction of the facility will be carried out by Kyrgyzstroyservice state enterprise, subordinate to the Presidential Affairs Department.
