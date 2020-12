A 19-year-old Kyrgyzstani was killed in Moscow. TASS reported with reference to a law enforcement source.

According to the media outlet, the young man worked as a courier for Delivery Club delivery service. He was stabbed by an unknown person in Yasenevo.

«The guy died in the hospital. The police are searching for the offender. The deceased was 19 years old, he came to Moscow from Kyrgyzstan,» TASS notes.