Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov congratulated the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Independence Day.

«Since gaining independence, the Republic of Kazakhstan has achieved great success in state building, political and socio-economic development, strengthening the country’s reputation on the international arena. I am confident that bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, based on good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance, will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of our peoples,» the telegram says.

Talant Mamytov also sent congratulations to the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. He wished him health, many happy returns of the day, success in work, and the people of Kazakhstan — peace and prosperity.