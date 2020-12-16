16:04
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov congratulated the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Independence Day.

«Since gaining independence, the Republic of Kazakhstan has achieved great success in state building, political and socio-economic development, strengthening the country’s reputation on the international arena. I am confident that bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, based on good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance, will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of our peoples,» the telegram says.

Talant Mamytov also sent congratulations to the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. He wished him health, many happy returns of the day, success in work, and the people of Kazakhstan — peace and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/176890/
views: 119
Print
Related
Kyrgyz-Kazakh Cultural Center named after Abai opened in Bishkek
About 4 km long queue of trucks registered at border with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan donates medical ventilators, masks to Kyrgyzstan
Talant Mamytov receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to facilitate passage of goods across border
Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan for assistance
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
Kyrgyzstan to buy electricity from Kazakhstan for 2.4 cents
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decreases by one third in 2020
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Sadyr Japarov talk over the phone
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
15:58
Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible power outages Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible...
15:48
Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained
15:13
Brand name for Kyrgyz walnut developed in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Pretrial restrictions changed for Kursan Asanov