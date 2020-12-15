12:29
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold at World Wrestling Cup

Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov defeated a Russian Stepan Marinyan in the weight category up to 60 kilograms in the final.

Earlier, Ruslan Tsarev won the bronze medal.

Due to the postponement of the Olympics, UWW decided to host a full-fledged world championship. But after some countries refused to participate, the organizers decided to call the competition the Individual World Cup.

The team from Kyrgyzstan included 20 athletes.

The Individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).
link: https://24.kg/english/176700/
views: 125
Print
Related
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins one more medal at World Wrestling Cup
Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Tsarev wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova takes 1st place at United World Wrestling virtual tournament
Kyrgyz wrestler defends title of One FC champion
Wrestler Muslim Evloyev not found among militants killed in Ingushetia
Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia
Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wrestling Championships
Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov becomes wrestling champion of Asia
Kyrgyzstan wins first gold medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
12:21
CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups for and against referendum CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups f...
11:51
Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities
11:33
Price of oil in Bishkek grows by 10 soms, in regions - by 20 soms for a week
11:21
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins one more medal at World Wrestling Cup
11:07
Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold at World Wrestling Cup