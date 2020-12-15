Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold at World Wrestling Cup

Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov defeated a Russian Stepan Marinyan in the weight category up to 60 kilograms in the final.

Earlier, Ruslan Tsarev won the bronze medal.

Due to the postponement of the Olympics, UWW decided to host a full-fledged world championship. But after some countries refused to participate, the organizers decided to call the competition the Individual World Cup.

The team from Kyrgyzstan included 20 athletes.

The Individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).