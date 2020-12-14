Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Tsarev wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Cup

Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Tsarev won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 72 kilograms at the Individual World Cup in wrestling. Website of the competition says.

Ruslan Tsarev competed with a wrestler from Bulgaria Aik Mnatsakanian for the 3rd place.

The Kyrgyzstani won (3: 1).

Other citizens of Kyrgyzstan — Balbai Dordokov (55 kilograms) and Khalmurat Ibragimov (67 kilograms) — lost the battles for bronze medals and took the fifth places.

Due to the postponement of the Olympics, UWW decided to host a full-fledged world championship. But after some countries refused to participate, the organizers decided to call the competition the Individual World Cup.

The team from Kyrgyzstan included 20 athletes.

The individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).