15:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.12
English

Director of state institution Abdumuktar Mamatov detained

Abdumuktar Mamatov, Director of Cadastre state institution, was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of systematic extortions from his subordinates. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported today.

«The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS revealed a stable corruption scheme for illegal receipt of funds from the heads of territorial divisions of Cadastre state institution under the State Agency of Land Resources under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. Involvement of the director of the state institution in illegal systematic collection of funds was revealed,» the SCNS says.

On December 2, the suspect was detained and placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/175396/
views: 104
Print
Related
Head of Social Fund Meder Irsaliev taken into custody for two months
Chairman of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Irsaliev detained
SCNS: Chief of Staff of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan detained for extortion
Police detain extortionists in Jalal-Abad region
Police detains extortionist of money from ministers
Prosecutor Ulan Chalbaev arrested
Head of Prosecutor's Office detained with $ 200,000 bribe
Policeman, extorting money from foreigners, detained in Bishkek
Policemen, who extorted money from foreigners, punished in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
3 December, Thursday
14:34
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature sheets Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature...
14:20
Swindler promising employment at Chinese company arrested in Bishkek
14:08
Director of state institution Abdumuktar Mamatov detained
13:53
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:48
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours