Director of state institution Abdumuktar Mamatov detained

Abdumuktar Mamatov, Director of Cadastre state institution, was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of systematic extortions from his subordinates. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported today.

«The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS revealed a stable corruption scheme for illegal receipt of funds from the heads of territorial divisions of Cadastre state institution under the State Agency of Land Resources under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. Involvement of the director of the state institution in illegal systematic collection of funds was revealed,» the SCNS says.

On December 2, the suspect was detained and placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway.