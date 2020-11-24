Financial Police detain head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek

Head of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek was detained on suspicion of corruption. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police) informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Financial Police revealed a corruption scheme for withdrawal and changing owner of a land plot. The land was under arrest and was subject to confiscation by court order.

«Earlier, within the framework of this criminal case, the head of the Civil Affairs Sector of the Bishkek City Court and judge of the Interdistrict Court have been detained on suspicion of corruption,» the state service reported.

In 2016, some persons established a stable relationship with officials of the Presidential Executive Office, management of the State Registration Service, judges and employees of the judicial system. They, acting in the interests of a LLC, forged court cases and decisions, illegally removed the arrest from the property belonging to Maxim Bakiev’s affiliates. A criminal case was initiated on the fact.

It is known that the ex-Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev is also involved in this case. He still has status of a witness.