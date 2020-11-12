14:27
Judge of Interdistrict Court detained in Bishkek

A judge of the Interdistrict Court was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The judge is suspected of corruption. He was detained by the Financial Police.

The press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes (Financial Police) confirmed this information. According to it, a corruption scheme has been suppressed, which involves the senior officials of the judicial system and the State Registration Service.

«In 2016, individuals created a stable relationship with officials of the President’s Executive Office, heads of the State Registration Service, as well as with individual judges and employees of the judicial system. Acting in the interests of GE LLC and forging court cases and decisions, they illegally removed arrest from property owned by affiliates of Maxim Bakiev. A criminal case was initiated under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The head of the Civil Affairs Sector of the Bishkek City Court was detained. A judge of the Interdistrict Court of the capital was also detained on suspicion of corruption,» the sources said.
