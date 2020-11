The head of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Irsaliev, who was detained by the special services on the fact of extortions, will spend the next two months in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). The decision was made on November 20 by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Thus, he will be in custody until January 17, 2021.

Meder Irsaliev was detained on November 19. He is a suspect in a criminal case on systematic extortions from the territorial divisions of the Social Fund. On November 17, the SCNS officers detained his subordinate — the Chief of Staff of the Social Fund Akylbek Baidyldaev.